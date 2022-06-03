Bismarck spa owners arrested after raid, accused of promoting prostitution

The owners of the Cherry Blossom Spa were arrested Friday on suspicion of promoting prostitution after a police raid on the north Bismarck business.

David Coble, 54, and his wife, Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, both of Bismarck, were arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution. Formal charges weren't immediately filed, and it wasn't clear if the couple had an attorney representing them.

Police detectives conducted a human trafficking investigation into the spa after receiving complaints that sexual acts were being offered during massages, according to department spokeswoman Officer Lynn Wanner. Officers executed a search warrant Friday morning and arrested the owners. The Cobles were jailed at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Police said services were provided to two victims, and that the case remains under investigation.

The raid is the second at a Bismarck spa in recent years.

Authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa in south Bismarck in September 2020 after reports that massage therapists there were offering sexual acts to customers in exchange for tips.

Owner Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, was charged with felony facilitating prostitution and ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor promoting prostitution. Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 57, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, pleaded guilty to facilitating prostitution, and charges of human trafficking were dismissed. All three suspects got two years of probation.

