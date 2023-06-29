A Bismarck man wanted for allegedly stalking and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend was arrested Thursday night after a five-hour standoff with police.

Nicholas Wessels, 37, hid in an apartment in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue that did not belong to him, police said.

Police had been conducting surveillance on Wessels at a residence in the 2400 block of North Fourth Street. Officers watched him leave and drive away in a car, and followed him to the apartment building on Thayer Avenue where witnesses informed officers that Wessels had kicked in a door to an apartment around 2 p.m.

The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators responded to the scene. Authorities set up a perimeter around the apartment building. By about 4:30 the apartment complex was cleared of residents. It wasn't immediately clear if there were others in the apartment that Wessels entered, or whether he had a weapon.

Wessels was located in a bedroom with camera equipment and was taken into custody around 7 p.m. He was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.