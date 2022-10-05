Bismarck police seize fentanyl worth $900,000

Police executing a search warrant at the home of a Bismarck man confiscated more than 20,000 fentanyl pills they say carry a street value of more than $900,000.

David Rogers, 34, is charged with two drug felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years, according to court records. He also faces felony charges for possessing a stolen gun and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Bismarck police with assistance from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force on Friday found the fentanyl -- which weighed about 5 pounds and has an estimated value of $927,000 -- in Rogers’ East Bowen Avenue home, according to an affidavit. He was trying to flush pills as Bismarck police entered his home, the document states.

The fentanyl seizure is the largest in the history of the central North Dakota task force, according to Bureau of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Luke Kappella, who is the task force coordinator.

Fentanyl pills are worth $40 to $50 on the street, according to the affidavit. The drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, which is 1½ times more potent than oxycodone, according to the American Addiction Centers website. It is a synthetic opioid that authorities say can be lethal in a 2-milligram dose.

While searching the home, police also found 1½ ounces of methamphetamine, 5 ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.

Rogers is not allowed to possess a firearm because of previous convictions. One of the handguns was stolen, authorities say. He was convicted of drug distribution in Florida in 2007 and 2011. In 2017 he was convicted of drug distribution and possession or use of a gun in a drug offense, according to the affidavit.