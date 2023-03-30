Bismarck police are investigating whether a man accused of child sex crimes might allegedly have had more victims.

Gary Kline, 85, of Bismarck, was arrested last week and faces two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He allegedly abused two young girls over a span of years, according to a court affidavit.

Police issued a statement on Wednesday asking for the public's help with the investigation.

"Kline has had access to children throughout his career and volunteer work, and Bismarck police investigators are requesting any additional information relating to these allegations, other allegations, and any other potential victims," the statement said.

Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said authorities are still investigating the extent of Kline's work with youth. He said information gathered during the investigation led police to believe there might allegedly be more victims.

Kline's bond was set at $50,000 cash, with a stipulation that he have no contact with minors. He is not listed on the jail roster at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Kline has not been convicted of a crime. He could enter pleas to the charges against him at an April 24 hearing. His defense attorney, Chad McCabe, told the Tribune that "Kline is a very good man who has found himself in a very difficult situation which we are working through."

People wishing to supply information can contact Police Detective Taylor Roman at 701-223-1212, or do it anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.