Bismarck police search for suspect in road rage incident involving gunshot

Bismarck police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun from a motorcycle in front of a vehicle containing at least two juveniles, in an apparent road rage incident. No one was hurt.

Police responded to the scene in the 600 block of East Avenue E at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Noah Lindelow said.

People in the vehicle reported that the motorcycle had gotten close to them, and a passenger on the motorcycle had reached out and touched the vehicle's side view mirror. They followed the motorcycle, and the suspect turned, pointed the gun at the vehicle and fired into the air.

The gunman then got off the motorcycle and fled. The motorcycle drove away.

"So the motorcycle with the unknown driver -- we don't have a description of him -- was gone, and then we were looking for the suspect on foot and were not able to locate him," Lindelow said. "So we are still looking for information on that if anybody knows anything."

Police do not know the suspect's gender or have a good description of the person.

An officer recovered a shell casing from the scene. The investigation continues.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

