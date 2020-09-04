Bismarck police raid spa after 3 charged with facilitating prostitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck officers raided a massage business after three people were charged with facilitating prostitution, police announced Friday.

A long-term investigation into the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson found that employees at the facilities were offering sexual acts during massages, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Bismarck police arrested Lance Jacobson, 65, and Dickinson police arrested Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Ill. An arrest warrant also was issued for Craig Grorud, Bismarck, court records show.

All three are charged with facilitating prostitution, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The arrests of the spa owners stem from an investigation that began over a year ago involving citizen complaints and investigative work, Gardiner said.

In July 2019, an employee of Hong Kong Spa came to the police department to report she was not getting paid fairly and was being asked by the owners to perform sexual acts for extra tips, according to a court affidavit.