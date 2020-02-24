2 Bismarck police officers cleared of wrongdoing in suspect's killing

Two Bismarck police officers involved in the shooting and killing of a terrorizing suspect last month have been cleared of wrongdoing.
Sgt. Dustin Miller and Detective Lance Allerdings were placed on standard administrative leave after the Jan. 10 incident in which Cody Carnes, 30, of Bismarck, was killed following alleged threats to use weapons including a bomb.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded its investigation earlier this month, and Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer reviewed the case.
"Based on the paranoid and threatening behaviors Carnes had been engaging in within the weeks leading up to the incident and Carnes pointing a gun at officers outside his window, I find that the officers' shooting of Carnes was justifiable," she said in a statement Monday.
More than 20 officers responded to a condominium at 139 Riverside Park Road after getting a call from a neighbor about 10 p.m. on Jan. 10, a Thursday. The neighbor reported noisy sawing and hammering had been coming from the man's residence and said the man stated that he had a bomb.
Authorities had received two other calls earlier in the evening involving the same residence. One caller said the man stated he had weapons and would use them if anyone tried to enter his home. A delivery employee reported the man brandished a handgun and said he had several more firearms.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for terrorizing. West Dakota SWAT officers unsuccessfully tried to get Carnes to surrender. Officers evacuated two other units in the building.
Carnes told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door, according to police. Officers later heard a gunshot from within the residence and about 10 minutes later saw Carnes in a second-floor window, shooting with a pistol. SWAT officers returned fire, and when they were able to enter the residence safely they found Carnes dead. No officers were injured.
Police at the time said they had encounters with Carnes in the two weeks leading up to the shootout, but they did not elaborate. Court records indicate Carnes had a minimal criminal history, with just a 2008 conviction for simple assault.
Allerdings has more than 10 years of police service and Miller more than 11 years, according to Lawyer. They both have been put back on regular duty.
"It is unfortunate anytime an officer has to use deadly force in reaction to an incident, but these two officers did exactly what they are trained to do in the fluid and dynamic circumstances surrounding this call," Police Chief Dave Draovitch said in a statement.