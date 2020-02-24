2 Bismarck police officers cleared of wrongdoing in suspect's killing

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for terrorizing. West Dakota SWAT officers unsuccessfully tried to get Carnes to surrender. Officers evacuated two other units in the building.

Carnes told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door, according to police. Officers later heard a gunshot from within the residence and about 10 minutes later saw Carnes in a second-floor window, shooting with a pistol. SWAT officers returned fire, and when they were able to enter the residence safely they found Carnes dead. No officers were injured.

Police at the time said they had encounters with Carnes in the two weeks leading up to the shootout, but they did not elaborate. Court records indicate Carnes had a minimal criminal history, with just a 2008 conviction for simple assault.

Allerdings has more than 10 years of police service and Miller more than 11 years, according to Lawyer. They both have been put back on regular duty.

"It is unfortunate anytime an officer has to use deadly force in reaction to an incident, but these two officers did exactly what they are trained to do in the fluid and dynamic circumstances surrounding this call," Police Chief Dave Draovitch said in a statement.

