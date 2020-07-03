Bismarck police investigate stabbing, search for suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Friday.

Police said a stabbing was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Bismarck police identified the suspect as Benjamin Bermudes, 27. Bermudes is 5-foot-6, weighs 136 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt and camouflage shoes.

Formal charges have not been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0