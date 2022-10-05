Bismarck police investigate fatal shooting

Bismarck police are investigating a late night shooting in an apartment complex parking lot that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots in the area.

The caller told officers there was a deceased man in a car in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Lt. Luke Gardiner said in a news release.

Police have said the man is from Bismarck but are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

