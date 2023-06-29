Bismarck police on Thursday afternoon were dealing with a person barricaded in an apartment in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.
The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators were at the scene. Authorities set up a perimeter around the apartment building.
It was not immediately known if the person had a weapon, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. Police did not immediately offer further details.
The department asked people to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
