Bismarck police on Thursday afternoon were dealing with a person barricaded in an apartment in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.

The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators were at the scene. Authorities set up a perimeter around the apartment building.

It was not immediately known if the person had a weapon, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. Police did not immediately offer further details.

The department asked people to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

