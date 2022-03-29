Bismarck man to stand trial for attempted murder in alleged yo-yo attack

A Bismarck man who police say tried to strangle his girlfriend with a yo-yo string will stand trial for attempted murder in July.

Derek Dillman, 32, was charged last summer with attempted murder, felony aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police. He also faces misdemeanors for driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to law enforcement. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to last four days, starting July 26.

Dillman last summer had an outburst as his girlfriend was taking him to the Bismarck Police Department to turn himself in on outstanding warrants, according to a police affidavit. It was unclear what caused the alleged outburst.

He allegedly wrapped the yo-yo string around his girlfriend's neck, and she pulled into the parking lot. The string broke, and the woman left the car and went inside the police station. Dillman drove away in the car.

Police found him that afternoon as he rode a minibike on Washington Street. He ignored commands to stop, telling police he had to get to the Capitol, authorities said. He was arrested on the Capitol grounds.

The woman told police that Dillman had modified the yo-yo string to be used as a garotte because he believed the string could sever a human head. A garotte is a wire, cord or apparatus used to strangle someone.

Dillman could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder. The other three felonies each carries a maximum punishment of five years behind bars.

