Bismarck man sentenced in unrelated state, federal cases

A Bismarck man accused in state court of assaulting a law officer and hiding a razor blade in his jail cell and in federal court of violating conditions of release on an assault conviction will spend more than a year behind bars.

Jason Antelope, who is in his late 30s, has pleaded guilty to the state charges and been sentenced to serve a total of a year in jail. He'll serve the sentence at the same time as a federal term for violating conditions of release. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland last month ordered Antelope to serve a year and three months.

Antelope in an April 2017 incident on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation was accused of striking a woman with a one-liter glass vodka bottle and injuring her. He pleaded guilty in federal court and in March 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison and three years on supervised release.

Federal authorities last January filed a report that Antelope violated the conditions of his release by failing to report to his probation officer in late 2021, and he was arrested. Burleigh Morton Detention Center officials in an affidavit said they found a piece of a disposable razor blade hidden in Antelope’s cell in January, and an intact razor blade in a deck of cards. Detention center officials issue inmates disposable-type razors under a check-in and check-out system.

Antelope was sentenced in February in federal court to two months in prison and two years on supervised release. In June he was accused of driving away from a traffic stop in Bismarck and then scuffling with a police officer who found him in a convenience store parking lot.

Court documents show that Antelope last Thursday pleaded guilty to three felonies in the two state cases -- simple assault on a peace officer, fleeing an officer, and possession of a weapon by an inmate -- along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving under suspension. He was sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, and that year to be served at the same time as the 15-month federal term.

Hovland in his August order in the federal case said Antelope had had several violations of supervised release in the previous four months -- failing to report to treatment classes and to a substance abuse evaluation at a Mandan halfway house, using methamphetamine, driving under suspension and being an inmate in possession of a weapon.

After Antelope finishes the 15-month term, he'll be on federal supervised release for six months, and on state probation for three years.