Bismarck man resentenced to 16 years for child rape after forging letters of support

“I really don’t care,” Reich said.

He appreciated that people followed the case but noted that none of them were at the crime scene, none of them were at the sentencing, and likely none of them read the transcript of the hearing.

“This isn’t like ancient Rome where we go out in the coliseum and we ask the people for a thumbs up or a thumbs down for a sentence,” Reich said. “This is something that the court needs to make based on all the evidence and information that’s been provided."

Reaction to Reich’s initial sentence ranged from disbelief to anger. Reich when contacted by the Tribune at that time said he was "ethically precluded" by judicial rules from commenting on the sentence.

Glasser was originally charged in October 2017. The baby allegedly had an injury evident of sexual abuse, rib fractures caused by squeezing, and leg injuries that were in different stages of healing. Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence, and a forensic search of his computers showed the intentional downloading of child pornography images, according to Lawyer.

The child suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer said during previous court proceedings.