Bismarck man resentenced to 16 years for child rape after forging letters of support

A Bismarck man who submitted forged letters of support before being sentenced in February for raping an infant will spend 16 years in prison instead of four.
During Friday's hearing, the judge who handed down both sentences also addressed the public outcry sparked by the first sentence, saying he's influenced by evidence and the law, and not by public opinion.
Andrew Glasser, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty in July 2019 in a related case to abusing a child, tampering with evidence and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
The cases were reopened -- and three misdemeanor forgery charges filed -- when it came to light that Glasser signed the name of a former college acquaintance to a letter that was submitted prior to his sentencing. The man whose name was signed to the letter sent a notarized letter to the court and asked that his name be removed from the state court website. Glasser on Friday pleaded guilty to the forgery charges before being resentenced.
The letters were one of the factors considered in determining Glasser’s new sentence, South Central District Judge David Reich said. He expects letters from a defendant’s family to be positive, he said, but letters from a third person or a stranger carry considerable weight. After finding out three letters were faked, “I have to look at everything that was submitted on behalf of Mr. Glasser differently in light of the fact that he submitted these forged documents,” Reich said.
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer referenced two more phony letters in a March brief in which she asked that Glasser be resentenced. Lawyer on Friday asked for a 20-year sentence with all but 10 years suspended and five years of probation. Her request was made not only because Reich might have relied on the letters in sentencing but because the act of forgery says a lot about Glasser, she said.
“It goes toward the defendant’s character; it goes toward his entire mindset as to how seriously he considered these charges,” Lawyer said.
Defense attorney Kent Morrow, who took the case after the forged letters were submitted, said the issue was whether the letters were so persuasive that they were the only reason the earlier sentence was imposed. The letters were exposed for what they were, he said, which was “a middle school attempt to gain some sympathy.” He asked Reich to add a year to Glasser’s four-year sentence due to the forgery.
Glasser apologized for his actions and said the letters were “not an attempt to try to hurt any individual involved.”
Backlash addressed
Glasser's initial sentence drew criticism in social media comments and emails to the Tribune from around the country.
Reich said the court received letters and emails about the initial sentence, all of which became part of the record in the case. He also said he does not use social media but heard about the online backlash.
“I really don’t care,” Reich said.
He appreciated that people followed the case but noted that none of them were at the crime scene, none of them were at the sentencing, and likely none of them read the transcript of the hearing.
“This isn’t like ancient Rome where we go out in the coliseum and we ask the people for a thumbs up or a thumbs down for a sentence,” Reich said. “This is something that the court needs to make based on all the evidence and information that’s been provided."
Reaction to Reich’s initial sentence ranged from disbelief to anger. Reich when contacted by the Tribune at that time said he was "ethically precluded" by judicial rules from commenting on the sentence.
Glasser was originally charged in October 2017. The baby allegedly had an injury evident of sexual abuse, rib fractures caused by squeezing, and leg injuries that were in different stages of healing. Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence, and a forensic search of his computers showed the intentional downloading of child pornography images, according to Lawyer.
The child suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer said during previous court proceedings.
Reich sentenced Glasser to serve 20 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended on the GSI charge; five years with all but three suspended on a charge of tampering with evidence; and five years with all suspended on each of the 10 counts for possessing prohibited materials. Additionally, Glasser must serve a 360-day sentence for each forgery charged. He must also spend five years on supervised probation upon his release. Reich ordered that the prison sentences be served back to back, for a total of 16 years.
(Reporter Alex Kautzman contributed to this story.)
