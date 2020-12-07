Bismarck man pleads guilty in Mandan stabbing

One of three people charged with attempted murder conspiracy in connection with a March 12 stabbing in Mandan pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on Monday.

The charge against Ikenna Anugwom, 19, of Bismarck, was reduced to aggravated assault under the terms of a plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to burglary conspiracy and terrorizing.

The charges stem from an incident in which Anugwom and two other adults -- Bray Willey, 36, and Maria Felix, 42, both of Mandan -- allegedly attacked a man at a residence in Parkview Estates mobile home park. The three and a juvenile were arrested at Wildwood Mobile Home Park a short time later.

The four people arrested knew one another, but authorities were unclear of the nature of their relationship. Police at the time of the incident said they had theories on what triggered it but had nothing definite.

The man who was stabbed suffered chest, abdomen and leg injuries and required several surgeries, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. She asked South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler for a sentence that included seven years in prison and mental health evaluations.