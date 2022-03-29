Bismarck man in custody for alleged hammer attack

A Bismarck man who police say hit another man with a hammer and prompted a SWAT team response was in custody Tuesday awaiting formal charges.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of East Broadway around 9:20 p.m. Monday regarding a 34-year-old Bismarck man being struck with a claw hammer.

The man and a witness said that Kirk Wilkie, 32, was the one who struck the man, according to police. The relationship of the two men wasn't immediately clear.

Officers tried to get Wilkie to leave the residence, but he refused and displayed a hammer and knife at police, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

The West Dakota SWAT team served search and arrest warrants at the residence. Authorities used a chemical irritant to get Wilkie out of the residence around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. He suffered self-inflicted wounds while he was barricaded and was taken to a local hospital, according to police. They did not elaborate on the nature of the wounds.

Wilkie was arrested for aggravated assault. No officers were injured.

The man who allegedly was struck with the hammer was treated at a local hospital for injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

