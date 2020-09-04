Bismarck man gets probation for arranged beating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Bismarck man who police say helped arrange a meeting with another man in a school parking lot and then assaulted him was sentenced Friday to 1 ½ years of probation.

Jeremy Vadner pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Police say he is one of five people involved in arranging the meeting in August 2019. Vadner used a minor's cellphone to contact the man and then Vadner, along with two minors, assaulted the man with a baseball bat and by punching and kicking him, police say.

Another minor waited in the car while a fifth person kept another person from participating in the fight, according to an affidavit. The victim received medical attention for his injuries.

South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty sentenced Vadner, who apologized at Friday's hearing, saying the incident "went way too far."

The terms of Vadner's probation include no contact with the victim, and he must complete an anger management program.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.