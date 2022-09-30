Bismarck man gets 4 years for local incidents, will be extradited to Nevada

A Bismarck man facing several felonies in connection with two incidents in early September has been sentenced to serve four years in prison.

Timothy Colton, 32, after serving his time will be extradited to Nevada, where he is wanted for a probation violation on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Colton on Thursday pleaded guilty to felony terrorizing, contact with law enforcement by bodily fluids, criminal trespass, preventing arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. A misdemeanor count of domestic violence was dismissed. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced him to serve four years, with credit for 21 days already served.

The charges stem from Sept. 2 incidents on North 17th Street and North 19th Street in Bismarck. A man told officers he saw Colton hit a woman as the two drove past his home on 17th Street. The man confronted Colton when he pulled over, and Colton allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack, pointed it at the man, then drove away, according to an affidavit.

Officers later were called to a domestic incident on 19th Street and found a woman with a bloody nose outside the residence. The woman handed police the backpack and gun, and they arrested Colton inside. He struggled with officers, who said he kicked at and spit at them after he was in a patrol car.

Colton was released from custody on bond after his arrest but was arrested again on Sept. 8 when authorities received verification of his Nevada warrant.