Bismarck man faces 9 drug felonies

A Bismarck man who police say possessed several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars when stopped over the last couple of months is now charged with nine drug felonies, court documents show.

Police found a pound of marijuana, half an ounce of methamphetamine and $38,000 cash at the residence of Carson Messmer, 32, during a probation search on Dec. 30, according to an affidavit. He was on probation from a 2019 drug charge, court documents show.

During a Jan. 8 stop by a patrol officer, Messmer allegedly had 2 pounds of pot, $12,000 in cash and an ounce of THC concentrate. THC is the compound in marijuana that produces a high. A Jan. 20 stop revealed a pound of marijuana and a gram of THC concentrate, authorities say. Police also found drug paraphernalia during two of the searches, the affidavit says.

Messmer was arrested on Feb. 8. Police Lt. Luke Gardiner declined comment on why Messmer wasn’t arrested after the Dec. 30 probation search, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Messmer made his initial court appearance on Monday. He is charged with six counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, two drug conspiracy felonies and one drug paraphernalia charge. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

