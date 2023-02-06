A Bismarck man faces a felony child neglect charge after police say his young son ingested some of his marijuana gummies and required medical care.

Andrew Muehler, 25, allegedly told police that he left the gummies in his nightstand, and his son found them and ate them.

The boy, who is younger than 7, was brought to a hospital emergency room on Jan. 6 and tested positive for THC, which is what gives marijuana users a high.

The charge against Muehler carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A judge on Friday set bond at $500 and ordered Muehler have no contact with the boy unless approved by county human services officials.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Muehler. He could enter a plea at a March 6 hearing.