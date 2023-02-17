Authorities have filed an attempted murder charge against a Bismarck man accused of shooting a woman in Mandan early Thursday.

Cyrus Lovejoy, 29, made his initial court appearance Friday afternoon on that felony charge, a felony charge of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in the city. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

A judge set bond at $100,000 cash and ordered Lovejoy to not have contact with the woman. Lovejoy does not yet have an attorney representing him.

Officers responded about 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a report that a woman had been shot in the 200 block area of Bisman Avenue Southeast, according to a police affidavit. They found a 24-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her right thigh. She was taken to a hospital.

The woman told police she and Lovejoy were friends, and had been driving around in his pickup, according to the affidavit. Lovejoy allegedly picked up another person and told the woman to leave the vehicle, then shot her when she refused and pushed her out of the truck, authorities said.

Bismarck police later located the pickup in the Ramkota Hotel parking lot. Lovejoy fled on foot but was detained a short time later, according to the affidavit. Officers found blood on the truck's front passenger seat area, and an apparent bullet hole in the front passenger door, authorities said.