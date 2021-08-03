Bismarck man charged with child abuse

A Bismarck man has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy.

Jonathan Thompson, 36, is accused of grabbing the boy, throwing him to the ground, hitting him and punching him last week, according to a police affidavit. He had allegedly been drinking.

A Bismarck police officer noted a red scratch mark and bruises on the boy's body.

Thompson allegedly told police "he just wanted to teach him a lesson" for fighting with another boy, and did not intend to hurt him. He told police about grabbing the boy, "placing" him on the ground and "smacking" him in the arms and legs, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Thompson and took him to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Monday set a $2,000 cash bond for him. He may not have contact with the boy.

No attorney is listed for Thompson in court records.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

