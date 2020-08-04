Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder after a stabbing early Monday.

Dalton Peltier, 32, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on felony charges that also include aggravated assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief. Attempted murder is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Burleigh County deputies responded to a report of a male being stabbed in the 300 block of 90th Avenue Northeast in Bismarck about 10 a.m. Monday.

Peltier and a woman had gone from a bar to the residence with the homeowner, Joseph Bernhardt. When Peltier woke later that morning, Bernhardt was gone and Peltier believed he had sexually assaulted the woman, according to an affidavit.

When Bernhardt returned to the residence, Peltier allegedly punched him in the face and stabbed him in the right bicep with a kitchen knife.

Bernhardt fled to a neighbor’s home while bleeding heavily. While the neighbor tried to perform first aid, Peltier and the woman allegedly approached him and began to threaten him, according to the affidavit. The woman faces a felony terrorizing charge. Bernhardt has not been charged in the case.

Peltier’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. He was still on the jail roster at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

