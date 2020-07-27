Bismarck man accused of terrorizing with a weed whacker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man accused of threatening people with a weed whacker faces two felony terrorizing charges.

Samuel Friday Scares, 20, was arrested early Saturday by officers who responded to a possible burglary in the 1400 block of East Sweet Avenue. A resident of the home told police that Friday Scares had attempted to gain access to the person's room while armed with a running weed trimmer because Friday Scares thought the caller had stolen $7. Friday Scares also lives in the home.

Police said they observed Friday Scares exiting the building through a window. He allegedly ignored the commands of officers and threatened them with a broken glass bottle. Officers shot him in the thigh with a less-than-lethal round after unsuccessfully trying to use a stun gun, and caught and arrested him when he tried to flee on foot.

Friday Scares made his initial court appearance Monday. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

