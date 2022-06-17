Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at group

A Bismarck man is accused of pointing a gun at three people because he was upset with their music.

Joshua Bearsheart-Allen, 44, is charged with three counts of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, according to court records. The felony charge carries a potential punishment of five years in prison.

Police officers responded about 12:15 a.m. Friday to a report of a man pointing a gun at three people who were playing music in an apartment parking lot on Allison Drive, according to an affidavit. The group consisted of two juveniles and an adult, according to court documents.

Members of the group told officers that Bearsheart-Allen was agitated by the music and pulled a handgun out of a holster on his right hip and pointed it at one of them, causing them to fear for their lives.

The affidavit states that Bearsheart-Allen denied pulling his gun and pointing it at anyone, but an apartment resident told officers that she witnessed him approach the group and pull out the gun.

Bearsheart-Allen made his initial court appearance Friday and had bond set at $5,000 cash only. Defense attorney Alex Kelsch was not available for comment Friday afternoon.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

