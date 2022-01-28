Bismarck child abuse case closed as lesser offense

A Bismarck man accused of felony child abuse has been sentenced to probation on a lesser charge.

Jonathan Thompson, who is in his mid-30s, reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty this month to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. He was accused of beating a teenage boy last year.

South Central District Judge David Reich accepted the plea agreement on Thursday, and ordered Thompson to serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation and to pay $325 in court fees.

Thompson also must take a parenting class and complete an anger management assessment.

His sentence also includes a 360-day suspended jail sentence, with credit for four days served.

"This is a fair outcome, given what took place. Jonathan regrets his actions, and he has been working very hard to repair the relationship with his family. Bad days build better days," defense attorney Justin Vinje told the Tribune.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

