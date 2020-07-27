Bismarck boys arrested for shooting at windows with BB gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three boys were arrested in Bismarck over the weekend for allegedly shooting out windows with BB guns.

The boys were shooting at vehicles and homes near Simle Middle School late Friday, according to police.

One person standing near a vehicle was hit but not injured when a BB ricocheted. Thirteen people had come forward as of midday Monday with property damage reports totaling several thousands of dollars, police said.

The boys were charged in juvenile court with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Authorities did not give their ages.

Anyone with similar property damage is asked to report it by calling the department at 701-223-1212.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

