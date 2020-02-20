Bismarck attorney Storbakken to seek judgeship

Bismarck attorney Bonnie Storbakken on Thursday announced a bid for a South Central District Court judgeship that's being vacated.

Judge Thomas Schneider said late last year that he would not seek reelection in 2020, after serving as a judge since the 1980s.

Storbakken has served as counsel and senior adviser to former Gov. Jack Dalrymple and as commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights, as well as an attorney and mediator. She currently serves as executive secretary of the North Dakota Board of Medicine.

“As an attorney and mediator, my experiences have taught me that a judge should provide compassion for those who are often experiencing some of the worst days of their lives as they enter the courtroom; but also hold them accountable for their actions,” Storbakken said in a statement. “My skills both within the law as well as my time working with families and children in crisis will help me bring a unique perspective to the courtroom.”

Storbakken was among eight attorneys who applied to fill a South Central District judgeship being vacated by Judge Gail Hagerty, who is resigning in mid-March to focus on ministry work. Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month appointed Bismarck attorney Bobbi Weiler to replace Hagerty.