Bismarck attempted murder suspect arrested in Mandan; Vann taken into custody without incident

Authorities have arrested an attempted murder suspect after seeking the Bismarck man for nearly a week.

James Vann, 38, was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 3200 block of Mandan's Twin City Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Bismarck Officer Lynn Wanner. Bismarck and Mandan police were assisted by officers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Vann after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue in Bismarck last Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted on felony charges of attempted murder and terrorizing, according to court documents. Additional charges are pending, according to Wanner.

Police believe the alleged shooting was a targeted attack. Vann allegedly threatened to kill the other driver and that man's family. No one was hurt.

Bismarck officers with the assistance of the West Dakota SWAT team on Tuesday evening checked a residence but no one was inside. Police on Thursday night briefly pursued Vann in Bismarck but called off the vehicle chase out of concern for public safety. Officers on Friday closed a portion of South Third Street while a search operation for Vann was conducted at a Bismarck hotel, but he wasn't found.

Vann in 2017 was found guilty of four counts of terrorizing. The charges were filed after a May 2016 incident in which he brandished a gun while threatening to kill his girlfriend and police. Court records also show he is scheduled for a July 27 jury trial on a felony drug charge.