Bill would shield information referred from North Dakota state auditor for investigation

Kommer, who resigned last fall to enter the private sector, in October urged lawmakers of an audit review committee to "work with the legislative body to prevent this from ever happening again."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Commerce audit drew attention in late 2019 after Gallion publicized its findings, and he and Kommer spoke at an audit review committee meeting soon afterward.

Heinert said those instances generate interest.

"In past history, we've seen some reports that have been turned over to (the committee) and they're published very highly in the local media sources and a lot of discussion about that, and all of that could taint the possibility of a jury selection within the county," he said.

North Dakota Newspaper Association representatives disagree.

"This is public information the public should be aware of. If some of their public servants are being investigated for different reasons, the public should know that," said Jack McDonald, the association's attorney.

Association Executive Director Sarah Elmquist Squires said jury trials are rarely moved to other counties due to highly publicized cases.