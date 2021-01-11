Bill would extend period for North Dakota tribal youth services pacts

North Dakota court and corrections officials want to extend a law allowing agreements providing state services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts.

The 2019 Legislature passed the law, which is set to expire in mid-2021. The Spirit Lake Tribe has been the only tribe to so far sign an agreement with the state. Ten tribal youth have been served since the agreement was signed a year ago.

"I hope you will agree that this was a historic moment," state Division of Juvenile Services Director Lisa Bjergaard told the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. A 2020 report deemed the agreement sustainable.

Proponents of the law say it needs more time to bring about additional agreements and obtain data. House Bill 1052 would extend the law to mid-2023 and add the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a partner agency.

The main service provided so far to the tribe has been a juvenile risk assessment, which Bjergaard said brings uniformity to determining youths' risks and needs.