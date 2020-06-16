Beulah police seize 9 ounces of cocaine in Sunday arrests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Minot men were arrested Sunday in Beulah after authorities say they found dealer amounts of three kinds of drugs in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Thomas Salery Jr., 31, Lami Otey, 32, and Dakotah Poitra, 26, are charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl, court records show.

A Beulah police officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle after making a stop for speeding, according to an affidavit. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple vials of marijuana, 50 joints and several half-ounce bags of marijuana, an unspecified amount of fentanyl and nearly 9 ounces of cocaine, police say.

Otey and Salery have prior drug convictions, according to police documents. They each face three felony counts, one of which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence upon conviction. Poitra is charged with two drug possession felonies and one misdemeanor.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the three in court documents. South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider set bail at $10,000 apiece for Salery and Otey and at $5,000 for Poitra.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

