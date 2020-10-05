Beulah police seize 6 pounds of meth, along with heroin and cash

Beulah police after a recent chase arrested a man they say was in possession of 6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ½ ounces of heroin, according to an affidavit.

Ronald Newhauser, who court records indicate is from Hazen, also had more than $50,000 cash, authorities say.

Newhauser sped off when police attempted to stop him about 11 p.m. Wednesday for an equipment violation. The chase reached speeds of 100 mph before the vehicle went into a ditch south of town. Newhauser continued on to an unimproved road and eventually abandoned the vehicle, authorities say.

Police and a Mercer County sheriff’s deputy found Newhauser a short distance from the vehicle. The deputy later found three bundles of meth between the vehicle and the point where the arrest was made, according to authorities.

Newhauser on Friday was charged with three drug felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted. He also faces four drug and traffic misdemeanors and several traffic citations related to the chase. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

