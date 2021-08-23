 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beulah man sentenced for sex crime
0 Comments

Beulah man sentenced for sex crime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Beulah man charged with a sex crime for allegedly forcing himself on a girl over the course of a year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Zarr, 30, last week pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of solicitation of a minor. He was charged in November 2020 with continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carried a possible sentence of life in prison.

Police said that Zarr since November 2019 had inappropriately touched and forced himself on a young girl on multiple occasions. Zarr allegedly told investigators during an interview that the contact occurred five to 10 times in the months leading up to his arrest, according to a police affidavit.

South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner suspended two years of a five-year prison sentence and ordered Zarr to spend five years on probation after his release. Zarr must also register as a sex offender and was ordered not to have contact with the child, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Christopher Redmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News