Beulah man charged with child sex crime

A Beulah man who police say repeatedly forced himself on a young girl during the last year now faces a felony charge that could send him to prison for life.

Steven Zarr was charged Thursday with continuous sexual abuse of a child, court documents show.

Police in an affidavit say Zarr inappropriately touched and forced himself on a young girl on multiple occasions since November 2019. He allegedly told investigators in an interview on Tuesday that the contact occurred “at least five to 10 times during the previous three months,” according to the affidavit.

Zarr, who was born in 1990, is in custody pending $100,000 cash bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

