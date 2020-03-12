Baesler pleads guilty to DUI a day after being charged

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, one day after being charged.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday under a plea agreement accepted Thursday by South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner. She had been scheduled for a March 25 initial appearance in court for the misdemeanor.
The agreement includes almost a year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and $250 in court fees. Its conditions also require her to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within the next two months and to complete any recommended treatment within the next six months. She also received a suspended 10-day jail sentence.
Baesler, 50, also pleaded guilty Wednesday to a citation for care required and paid a $30 fine.
She declined to comment to the Tribune.
Her attorney, Chad McCabe, declined to comment further than "Superintendent Baesler has already addressed this matter."
Baesler said in a statement to the Tribune on Tuesday that she was "looking forward to putting the legal process behind me, and focusing on my health and well-being, and on serving the students and families of North Dakota."
She was arrested the night of Feb. 26 in Mandan after a state trooper pulled her over for weaving across the fog line and centerline on westbound Interstate 94. She failed three sobriety tests and refused breath tests. Court documents say she told the trooper she had had three Coors Light beers at a Bismarck restaurant that night.
You have free articles remaining.
Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel previously said Baesler has undergone an evaluation and "promised to abide by its recommendations." She will attend group counseling/treatment sessions in the evenings, three nights a week, as an outpatient, Wetzel said.
Baesler will face a 91-day suspension of her driver's license.
Her North Dakota teacher license is in good standing, according to state Education Standards and Practices Board Executive Director Becky Pitkin.
The board would not review Baesler's license unless someone were to file a formal, nonanonymous request for inquiry, Pitkin said. The board has not received a complaint regarding Baesler, she said.
Baesler is seeking a third term as North Dakota's superintendent of public instruction, as well as the Republican Party's letter of support for the job. The office is nonpartisan, but political parties issue letters of support for candidates.
She has competition. Unsuccessful independent 2018 U.S. House candidate Charles Tuttle and Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick also are seeking the GOP's support.
All three had submitted the required signatures to speak at the party's state convention later this month, but it's not clear if the letter or even the convention will happen as usual.
The party's Executive Committee voted 10-2 last week on a motion to award the letter of support after the June 9 primary election, when voters determine nominees for the Nov. 3 general election.
The party's 57-member State Committee will determine the motion next week, as well as whether to proceed with the convention planned for Bismarck due to concerns of coronavirus transmission.
Party Chairman Rick Berg on Thursday said the convention is still on but party leaders are monitoring the situation in coordination with best practices from North Dakota's Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.