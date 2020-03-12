Baesler pleads guilty to DUI a day after being charged

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, one day after being charged.

She pleaded guilty Wednesday under a plea agreement accepted Thursday by South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner. She had been scheduled for a March 25 initial appearance in court for the misdemeanor.

The agreement includes almost a year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and $250 in court fees. Its conditions also require her to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within the next two months and to complete any recommended treatment within the next six months. She also received a suspended 10-day jail sentence.

Baesler, 50, also pleaded guilty Wednesday to a citation for care required and paid a $30 fine.

She declined to comment to the Tribune.

Her attorney, Chad McCabe, declined to comment further than "Superintendent Baesler has already addressed this matter."

Baesler said in a statement to the Tribune on Tuesday that she was "looking forward to putting the legal process behind me, and focusing on my health and well-being, and on serving the students and families of North Dakota."