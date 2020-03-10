Baesler charged with misdemeanor DUI, set for March 25 court date

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been charged with misdemeanor DUI almost two weeks after her arrest in Mandan on suspicion of drunken driving.
She is set for an initial appearance on March 25 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck before South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner, according to court records.
The DUI charge is a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. She did not immediately comment regarding the charge.
Baesler, 50, earlier was cited for care required in connection with the Feb. 26 traffic stop in Mandan. She has apologized for what she called "an extremely poor decision when I got in my vehicle and drove after drinking alcohol." She indicated last week her plans to seek outpatient counseling and treatment and to plead guilty to the DUI charge when it was filed.
"Superintendent Baesler wants to accept the responsibility and the consequences for her actions in as timely a manner as possible," Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel previously said.
No attorney for Baesler is listed in court records but Wetzel has said she has "hired an attorney to facilitate this process."
Court documents filed Tuesday include a citation and an affidavit with North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Troy Roth's narrative.
Roth was patrolling State Street to westbound Interstate 94 in Bismarck about 9:45 p.m. Feb. 26. He began to follow a white 2010 Ford F-150, which he noticed was "weaving across the fog line and center line" between mile markers 159 and 157.
He began to initiate a traffic stop near mile marker 156 as the vehicle continued west into Mandan and stopped east of the railroad underpass on Memorial Highway.
Roth approached the vehicle and told Baesler, the driver, why he stopped her. He brought her to his vehicle, where inside he "detected a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Baesler."
"Her eyes were bloodshot and watery and her speech was slightly slurred," Roth wrote.
His affidavit said Baesler admitted to "having 3 Coors Light beers at East 40," a restaurant in Bismarck.
Baesler agreed to sobriety tests but failed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, which is an eye test, along with a partial alphabet and backward count, the trooper wrote.
Baesler refused breath testing when read North Dakota's implied consent advisory for determining alcohol concentration.
Roth arrested her for driving under the influence of alcohol, handcuffed her, searched her and took her to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, where she refused a chemical breath test.
She was later released under a custodial acceptance agreement. A person charged with an alcohol-related misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances and past history, can be released to the responsibility of someone over the age of 18, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. Baesler was not formally booked into the jail facility, and a mugshot was not taken.
Her DUI case comes amid her bid for a third term as North Dakota superintendent of public instruction. It's a nonpartisan office but political parties issue letters of support for candidates.
Baesler has competition for the GOP nod. Unsuccessful independent 2018 U.S. House candidate Charles Tuttle and Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick also are in the race.
Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg told the Tribune on Monday that Baesler, Dick and Tuttle had submitted the required signatures to speak at the party's state convention later this month in Bismarck.
But the party's letter of support might not come at the convention as normal, but after the June 9 statewide primary, when voters select nominees for the general election. Only two superintendent candidates will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election.
The party's 57-member State Committee on March 19 will determine whether to award the letter of support at its mid-June summer meeting. The party's Executive Committee last week passed the motion 10-2, sending it to the State Committee.
Berg said the motion was related to "uncertainty" in the race, and he indicated that Baesler's arrest was a factor.
The filing deadline is April 6 for the June 9 primary ballot.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.