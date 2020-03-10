Baesler charged with misdemeanor DUI, set for March 25 court date

She was later released under a custodial acceptance agreement. A person charged with an alcohol-related misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances and past history, can be released to the responsibility of someone over the age of 18, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. Baesler was not formally booked into the jail facility, and a mugshot was not taken.

Her DUI case comes amid her bid for a third term as North Dakota superintendent of public instruction. It's a nonpartisan office but political parties issue letters of support for candidates.

Baesler has competition for the GOP nod. Unsuccessful independent 2018 U.S. House candidate Charles Tuttle and Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick also are in the race.

Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg told the Tribune on Monday that Baesler, Dick and Tuttle had submitted the required signatures to speak at the party's state convention later this month in Bismarck.

But the party's letter of support might not come at the convention as normal, but after the June 9 statewide primary, when voters select nominees for the general election. Only two superintendent candidates will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election.