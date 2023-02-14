Andrea Rebsom sets an alarm clock for 2 a.m. to make sure the man who sexually assaulted her at a Dickinson hospital nearly three decades ago isn’t there.

“I don’t remember the last time I slept through the night,” she said.

Rebsom, 47, is one of the people who testified in favor of Senate Bill 2282, which the Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss Wednesday before making a recommendation to the full Senate. The bill if passed would allow certain claims barred by time limitations -- which vary from two to 10 years -- as of this Aug. 1 to be revived. It places an Aug. 1, 2025, deadline on the commencement of a revived claim.

Supporters of the bill say the current time limitations for filing a suit don’t allow a victim to recover before proceeding with a case, or give consideration to child victims who were afraid to speak out. Opponents say it could clog the judicial system and would treat organizations unfairly by allowing new lawsuits for acts employees committed years ago.

Rebsom doesn't think the proposed two-year window gives victims an unfair advantage in a lawsuit.

“You still have to prove your case in a court of law,” she said.

What Rebsom seeks through the bill is that opportunity, not only for herself but for other victims. She was raped at age 10, and as a senior in high school had severe PTSD and became suicidal. She was placed in the mental health unit of a hospital, where she said a male nurse -- at 2 a.m. -- sexually assaulted her. A police investigation supported that claim. Another girl who was assaulted by the nurse filed a lawsuit against the hospital, but delays caused by the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder kept Rebsom from joining in that action.

Rebsom said the bill would allow her and her family to be heard in court, something she believes they deserve. A favorable ruling in a civil lawsuit would also help her pay for counseling that she continues today, and take care of bills of more than $60,000 still owed to the hospital.

“I am not just a woman standing before you today with a sad story about a sexual assault at a hospital that happened 29 years ago. I am a woman standing before you today with my police report documenting a sexual assault at a hospital that happened 29 years ago,” her testimony states.

Attorney Cary Silverman, who submitted testimony on behalf of the American Tort Reform Association, said retroactive changes to statutes of limitations “are often viewed as unsound policy by legislatures and unconstitutional by courts.” The statutes exist so liability can be evaluated “when records and other evidence is available, and when memories are fresh,” he said.

Further, an organization could be sued for abuse that occurred years earlier and was committed by an employee who has since died, Silverman said. It could also subject a medical or dental office taken over by a succeeding generation, for example, to claims of abuse by the previous generation.

The bill if passed could also lead to “a sudden surge of unexpected litigation,” Silverman’s testimony stated. Even if a school, hospital or other organization has “the records, witnesses, institutional knowledge available to defend itself, it will be challenging to respond to the litigation when it faces multiple cases at the same time,” he said.

Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck, co-sponsor of the bill, said changes were made to criminal statutes of limitations in previous sessions. It made them longer than the statutes for civil cases, which don't proceed until the criminal case is completed.

"These victims deserve the opportunity to have their voice heard and remove the cost of their treatment from the state to their perpetrator," Dwyer said.

The committee heard testimony on the bill in late January. Silverman’s testimony was the lone opposition among 14 pieces of written testimony submitted.