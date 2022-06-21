Authorities seize fentanyl in Bismarck worth $50K

A Tennessee man is accused in Bismarck of having fentanyl in his possession equaling 10,000 potentially lethal doses.

Walter Holmes, 61, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested Monday by officers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force. He's charged with possessing the drug with intent to deliver. He faces a possible 20-year prison sentence if convicted. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court records.

Law enforcement officials linked messages about the distribution of drugs from a previously seized cellphone to one that Holmes was carrying, according to an affidavit. Patrol troopers and Task Force officers found 100 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that authorities say can be lethal in a 2-milligram dose. Distributors mix it with a diluting agent and sell it for as much as $50 per one-tenth of a gram, placing the value of the drugs seized at $50,000.

Fentanyl has been linked to a surge of overdose deaths in the U.S. in recent years, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Holmes made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He'll enter a plea later.

