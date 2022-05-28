Authorities seek 2 walkaways from Missouri River Correctional Center

Authorities are looking for two inmates who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck.

Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer went missing from the unfenced, minimum-security facility about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Hoffman was imprisoned on numerous Stutsman County convictions related to burglary, theft, criminal mischief and drugs. He was scheduled to be released in March 2024.

Meyer was serving time for drugs, weapon and identify theft convictions out of Cass County. He was scheduled for release in July 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which is investigating.

