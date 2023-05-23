Authorities are searching for a high-risk sex offender who removed his monitoring bracelet and was last seen Monday night.
Christopher Morrison, 23, was seen leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt with a black T-shirt underneath, a black hat, and white and black shoes, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Morrison is described as Native American, 5 feet 11 inches, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates, and potentially Rapid City, the department said. He is on supervision for felony failure to register as a sexual offender.
Anyone with information about Morrison’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 701-662-0708, the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-0700, or the Devils Lake Parole and Probation office at 701-662-1350.