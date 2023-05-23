Christopher Morrison, 23, was seen leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt with a black T-shirt underneath, a black hat, and white and black shoes, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Morrison is described as Native American, 5 feet 11 inches, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates, and potentially Rapid City, the department said. He is on supervision for felony failure to register as a sexual offender.