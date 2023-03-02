Hoax reports of active shooter threats impacted numerous North Dakota schools including Bismarck and Mandan on Thursday.

It was the second such instance in five months. A wave of active shooter hoax calls also hit North Dakota schools last October, impacting Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Fargo, West Fargo, Williston and Watford City. Several South Dakota schools were hit during the same month.

There has been a similar rash of so-called "swatting" calls at Minnesota schools this week. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Minnesota Fusion Center on Tuesday said it was aware of eight hoax school shooting calls made to Minnesota 911 call centers over two days.

The FBI says such calls are a form of harassment meant to deceive an emergency service provider into dispatching a police and emergency response team -- or SWAT team.

BHS administration was made aware of rumors relating to a reported shooting at the school and initiated emergency response protocols. Students at the high school and at the BECEP preschool, Pioneer Elementary and Will-Moore Elementary sheltered in place.

The school asked the public to not tie up phone lines by calling 911, the police or the school, and to not impede emergency responders. A short time later school officials reported that law enforcement had deemed the threat not credible.

"There is currently no reason for concern," Bismarck Public Schools said in a midmorning statement.

Police also responded to a similar threat at Mandan High, and students sheltered in place before the threat was found to be not credible, according to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

Police in Minot reported that an active shooter threat at that city's Central Campus was fake.

"We are aware of multiple school threats throughout our region and are assisting in investigating these incidents," the department said.

In eastern North Dakota, schools in Jamestown, Fargo and Grand Forks received similar threats.

It wasn't immediately clear how many schools in the state were impacted.

"Threats of this nature are not normally reported to NDDPI," North Dakota Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel said.

The state Department of Emergency Services could not immediately provide details with local law enforcement investigations still active, spokesman Eric Jensen said.

