Authorities ID Mandan man who died after police encounter but offer no new details

Authorities have identified a Mandan man who died after fleeing a Saturday traffic stop in the city and later struggling with police, but they aren't immediately releasing other details.

The man was identified Monday as John Michael Prudente Jr., 36, according to information from the Mandan Police Department.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten in a Sunday statement said an officer spoke with Prudente after stopping him at about 5 p.m. Saturday on Third Street Southwest in Mandan for a traffic violation. The officer then returned to his patrol vehicle. A second officer arrived as backup, and Prudente drove away as the officers were talking to him. The officers followed him to the driveway of a nearby home and again approached him. He fought with them and continued to struggle after being handcuffed, then "became limp and unresponsive," Flaten said.

Officers administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. The Mandan Fire Department and Metro Area Ambulance responded. Prudente was taken to a local hospital. Police later learned he died.

