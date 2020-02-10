Authorities ID Mandan man who died after police encounter but offer no new details

Authorities have identified a Mandan man who died after fleeing a Saturday traffic stop in the city and later struggling with police, but they aren't immediately releasing other details.
The man was identified Monday as John Michael Prudente Jr., 36, according to information from the Mandan Police Department.
Deputy Chief Lori Flaten in a Sunday statement said an officer spoke with Prudente after stopping him at about 5 p.m. Saturday on Third Street Southwest in Mandan for a traffic violation. The officer then returned to his patrol vehicle. A second officer arrived as backup, and Prudente drove away as the officers were talking to him. The officers followed him to the driveway of a nearby home and again approached him. He fought with them and continued to struggle after being handcuffed, then "became limp and unresponsive," Flaten said.
Officers administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. The Mandan Fire Department and Metro Area Ambulance responded. Prudente was taken to a local hospital. Police later learned he died.
You have free articles remaining.
The two officers involved are on standard administrative leave as North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation gathers evidence, conducts interviews, and reviews audio and video of the incident. Spokeswoman Liz Brocker did not comment, referring the Tribune to a page on the attorney general's office website that details the agency's role in investigations.
An autopsy was being conducted Monday morning. A preliminary report could be released in a few days, but the results of a toxicology report could take a couple of weeks, Flaten said in a Monday statement.
State court records show Prudente does not have a violent criminal history. They show he has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor alcohol, drug and drug paraphernalia charges in the past, the most recent in 2006. He completed court-ordered treatment in 2005 and 2007.
Authorities have declined to release the names of the officers or say whether they used a Taser or other weapon during the scuffle. Neither of the two officers has had any disciplinary issues in the past, Flaten said.
Authorities also have declined to release the address of the driveway where the incident occurred.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com