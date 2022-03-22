Authorities ID Mandan man killed in hit-and-run; formal charges pending against suspect

Mandan police have identified a 77-year-old city resident they say was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who was later arrested on several charges including murder.

Erwin Geigle was at the Mandan High School complex to pick up a relative when he was killed Monday morning, according to Deputy Chief Lori Flaten. He died at the scene in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately comment Tuesday on a possible motive. Flaten on Monday had said police did not think Geigle and the suspect knew one another.

Suspect Wade Bison, 39, of Bismarck, was taken into custody by Bismarck police later in the morning after a crash on State Street that sent the stolen pickup he allegedly was driving and a stolen SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6.

Bison was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and later booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges were still pending Tuesday morning.

Bismarck police had first encountered Bison about half an hour before the hit-and-run, in the parking lot of the Bismarck Police Department. It wasn't clear why he was there, and it wasn't clear why he fled and went to the school complex in Mandan.

Bismarck police about an hour after the Mandan incident made contact with Bison again at the Dan's Supermarket on Turnpike Avenue. Bison fled again and officers pursued him at speeds up to 50 mph. Bison eventually crashed with a UPS truck coming off the eastbound Interstate 94 exit ramp onto State Street.

Some students witnessed Geigle's death, according to police. The school kept a normal schedule on Monday but made counselors available to students and staff.

Police are trying to further trace the movement of the pickup Monday morning. Anyone who might have seen it is asked to call the department at 701-667-3250.

The truck is described as likely being a 2015 or newer model, white in color with a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the pickup box. It has what is commonly called a “headache rack," a protective utility accessory behind the cab of the truck. It had a North Dakota Pioneer license plate on the back, which police believe was stolen, Flaten said.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year. During one of those incidents, he told Mandan police that his name was Rico Havoc.

(Check back for updates.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0