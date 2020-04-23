Assisted living hair salon seeks permanent change to executive order

Riggin is more educated and experienced in hair washing and hair styling and would spend less time with the residents than would less-experienced aides, the document states.

Riggin works exclusively at the salon and doesn’t see clients at any other location. Keeping the salon open, Boughey’s complaint reads, presents fewer health risks than sending aides from apartment to apartment for such services. Some residents have “literally sequestered themselves” because they are too embarrassed about their appearance to go to the dining room or other group activities, the document states.

Somerset is asking a judge to declare that the executive order does not apply to standard activities of daily living, including the washing and setting of hair. The company also wants the judge to allow the salon to operate while the court case proceeds.

Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, told The Associated Press her group has been asking for an amendment to the order to allow in-house salons at nursing homes since the order was established. She said protocols are in place at all facilities in response to the coronavirus.