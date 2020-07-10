Arrests made in reported strong-arm robbery

Arrests made in reported strong-arm robbery

Bismarck police have arrested two suspects in a reported strong-arm robbery last weekend.

A man at a private residence in the 600 block of Memorial Highway reported the robbery to police shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, saying he was held at gunpoint and forced inside his residence by a man and a woman. The couple left with an assortment of property, police said. The man said he did not recognize the couple.

Police on Friday said they had arrested Barry Red Dog, 33, and Cheyenne Risingsun, 27. Formal charges were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if the two had attorneys.

