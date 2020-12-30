Area law enforcement investigate three homicides, suspicious death in 2020

Howard is in custody pending $1 million bail. Nikki Entzel’s bail is $500,000. The two are scheduled for trial on May 17, 2021.

Chad Entzel’s death and the alleged cover-up stand in sharp contrast to an October shooting in which a man was charged with murder after turning himself in to authorities.

Diego Ashton, 28, told police he was tired of Robert Becker’s teasing and used a handgun to shoot him while the two were in the parking lot of the closed Misty Waters Gas Station in late October. Ashton later turned himself in at the Bismarck Police Department. It’s a turn of events law enforcement doesn’t see very often, Hulm said.

“Most people attempt to conceal it, hide or run,” he said. “We’re still going to do a very thorough investigation to support that confession.”

Ashton’s preliminary hearing is Jan. 12.

No arrest has been made in connection with the death of Florian Kiefer, 68, who died July 29 at his home on Falconer Drive. Kiefer was found dead under “suspicious circumstances,” the sheriff’s department said at the time. Authorities said they were investigating a person of interest but did not name that person.