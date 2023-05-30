Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking proposals from architectural firms interested in designing a new women's prison planned for Mandan.

The state Legislature earlier this year approved a $161.2 million, 260-bed facility to be built near the Heart River Correctional Center in Mandan. Most of the state’s female inmates are housed at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in the southwestern town of New England. The building is an old school that was never meant to be a permanent prison, and access to services for inmates is lacking.

The deadline for architectural firms is 5 p.m. Friday. Information on required qualifications and application submissions is at bit.ly/3qkSrts. The firm that's selected must complete proposals, designs and cost estimates by May 31, 2024.

Lawmakers approved $131.2 million for the project from the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund, money raised in part through oil and gas extraction and production taxes. The Corrections Department will have access to the funds starting July 1. The rest of the funding is to be approved during the 2025 session. The women's prison is expected to take three years to complete.

More information on the project is at bit.ly/3IMeGiD.