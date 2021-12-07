April trial date set for 86-year-old accused of assaulting deputy

Groce in October allegedly accused Deputy Scott Austin of harassing him and his adult grandsons. The deputy said Groce held his body weight against the driver’s door of Austin's vehicle and said “I’m going to kill you,” according to an affidavit.

Austin forced the door open and told Groce he was under arrest. Groce tried to walk back to his pickup and at one point slapped the deputy’s hand away and pushed him, Austin said. Groce allegedly made more threatening comments before other deputies arrived and restrained him. The affidavit does not state that Groce had a weapon when he approached the patrol car. He continued to resist as deputies tried to place him in a car, the affidavit states.