Appeals court upholds Williston drug death conviction

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has let stand a Chicago man’s 2019 conviction for distributing heroin and fentanyl that killed a man in Williston in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Yancy Myers to 30 years in prison in the death of 23-year-old Conor Volz, of Williston. Myers in his appeal argued that his lawyer in the case was ineffective, evidence didn’t support his conviction, and that the district court was wrong to admit the testimony of a co-conspirator.

The testimony of several witnesses -- including one who acted as a middleman for Myers and one whom Myers asked for help in finding customers -- provided sufficient evidence to support Myers’ conspiracy conviction, the appellate judges said.

Myers sold two types of heroin, one much stronger than the other, and argued that the heroin Volz used might not have contained fentanyl. A witness confirmed that Myers had warned Volz about the stronger heroin, and a forensic toxicologist said it was those compounds in Myers' system that killed him.

The appeals court found no grounds to consider Myers’ claim of ineffective counsel. The district court did err in the application of sentencing guidelines, the judges said, but they ruled the error was harmless because Hovland indicated he would have given the same below-guidelines sentence with or without the enhancements.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

