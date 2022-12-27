Appeals court upholds Michigan man's sentence

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 15-year sentence of a Michigan man who was arrested twice in three months on federal drug charges in North Dakota.

Larry Owens III, 27, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was arrested in June 2020 while transporting hundreds of pills on the Fort Berthold Reservation, authorities said. He posted bond and was arrested in Minot three months later with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills. A federal grand jury in February 2021 indicted him on two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Owens pleaded guilty in September 2021. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Jan. 4 sentenced him to 15 years in prison, citing the risk of death from fentanyl, Owens’ criminal history, and his apparent disregard for the law, according to court documents. It was a lengthier sentence than the 9 ½ years sought by prosecutors, and Owens argued it was unreasonable.

Traynor in sentencing Owens “did not give weight to any improper factor and did not make a clear error,” the circuit judges said.